congoU.S. Journalist, 3 Security Guards Remain Missing After Attack in Congo
Congo fighting
White HouseWhite House Pitches Health Bill to Skeptical U.S. Governors
Gov. Brian Sandoval
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
World'We Don't Have Any Gays.' Chechen Leader Denies Persecution of Gay Men
Russian President Vladimir Putin Holds State Council Meeting At Kremlin
World MasterCard Fashion Week Fall 2015 Collections - Day 3 Atmosphere
Actor Mena Massoud attends World MasterCard Fashion Week Fall 2015 Collections Day 3 at David Pecaut Square on March 25, 2015 in Toronto, Canada. George Pimentel—Getty Images/IMG
Disney

Disney Casts Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott for Live-Action 'Aladdin' Remake

Lisa Marie Segarra
5:12 PM ET

Disney has officially announced its Aladdin, Princess Jasmine and Genie for its live-action remake of Aladdin.

Mena Massound will play titular Aladdin, Naomi Scott is playing Princess Jasmine and Will Smith will take on the role of Genie, previously voiced by Robin Williams.

The casting announcement was made at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Variety reported.

Disney previously said it was having trouble casting an actor for its titular lead, prompting people to offer their own suggestions online.

Disney has also announced that live-action versions of Mulan and The Lion King are also in the works. The film comes after the commercial success that fellow live-action Disney remake The Beauty and The Beast saw.

Guy Ritchie is directing the movie, and John August, who penned the award-winning Big Fish, wrote the adapted script.

Dan Lin is producing Aladdin through his company Lin Pictures, and Jonathan Eirich has been named executive producer.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME