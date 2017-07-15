World
Congo fighting
A soldier of the Mai Mai militia rests in Kirotshe, some 30 kms south-west of Goma, Nov. 29, 2012.  Jerome Delay—AP
congo

U.S. Journalist, 3 Security Guards Remain Missing After Attack in Congo

Saleh Mwanamilongo / AP
3:10 PM ET

(KINSHASA, Congo) — Six Congolese rangers were found Saturday in a large forest reserve in Congo's northeast a day after a security station was attacked by militia, but an American journalist and at least three other security guards remain missing, a local official said Saturday.

Mambasa territory administrator Alfred Bongwalanga Efoloko confirmed that the six had been found. At least 10 people had gone missing after an attack Friday by the Mai Mai militia outside the town of Mambasa in Congo's Okapi Wildlife Reserve, he said.

No details about the missing journalist was immediately available and authorities had no proof the attack was an abduction, he said. Army reinforcements have been deployed since Friday night to search for those missing, he said.

"I am optimistic they will all be found," Efoloko told The Associated Press by telephone. "The forest is very big. Maybe they fled in another direction. According to testimony of their colleagues, the attack came as the team wanted to go have a meal" and there was a lot of crossfire.

Two British journalists and five other park rangers, part of the same team, escaped after the attack, making their way to another Okapi reserve base, he said.

The park rangers are part of the Congolese Institute for Nature Conservation.

The Center for Studies of Peace and Defense of Human Rights said earlier Saturday that a journalist had disappeared with 11 park security guards. It also identified Friday's attackers as the Mai-Mai SIMBA, saying they attacked in Bapela, 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of Mambasa. The group's executive director, Omar Kavota, expressed concern for those missing.

A Congolese civilian was also kidnapped Friday near Mambasa by armed men, he said in a statement.

Kidnappings for ransom are common in eastern Congo.

A separate attack Saturday by the Mai-Mai in the country's North Kivu province killed two soldiers.

