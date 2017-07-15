This Is What's on Justin Trudeau's Summer Spotify Playlist

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau released his own Spotify playlist Saturday.

Trudeau's "PM Mix" features 39 songs. Canadian artists including Drake, Shawn Mendes, k.d. lang and The Tragically Hip are prominently featured, as well as other songs by artists like Fiona Apple , R.E.M., Peter Gabriel and Nenah Cherry.

Trudeau tweeted about the playlist Saturday morning writing, "What am I listening to this summer? What should I be? Check out the PM Mix playlist on Spotify," with a link to the list.

Former president Barack Obama also released his own Spotify playlist. Musical artists like Stevie Wonder, Bob Dylan, Aretha Franklin, Coldplay and the Rolling Stones have done the same as well.