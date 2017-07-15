U.S.
Search
Sign In
CongressMajor Insurance Groups Call Key Provision in Senate Health Care Bill 'Unworkable'
GOP Health Bill Adds $70 Billion For Exchanges To Woo Holdouts
CrimeJudge Sentences Man Who Lured and Killed 21 Cats
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
WimbledonGarbine Muguruza Defeats Venus Williams to Win Wimbledon Title
Day Twelve: The Championships - Wimbledon 2017
Skydiver Under Parachute, Dusk
Getty Images
Florida

A Skydiver Told His Wife He Wasn't Going to Pull Parachute Cord. She Arrived 'Moments' Too Late

Michael Zennie / People
12:40 PM ET

The wife of a veteran skydiver raced to the field where her husband was planning to jump after he sent her a video saying that he was not going to pull the ripcord on his parachute – but she was arrived just moments too late.

Capotorto Vitantonio, 27, never deployed his parachute after jumping from 13,500 feet above DeLand, Florida, on Tuesday’s first flight of the day — according to a police report obtained by the Orlando Sentinel. He was found facedown in a field near Skydive DeLand, one of the busiest skydiving hubs in the country.

Before Vitantonio’s fatal jump, his wife Costanza Zitellini, 25, ran into the hanger and told employees not to let her husband go up in a plane, according to the report.

Zitellini said she received a video message from Vitantonio telling her that he was “not going to pull the cord and that he was going somewhere wonderful.”

A Skydive DeLand employee told police that the plane had already taken off, but she immediately radioed the plane and told the crew not to let Zitellini jump. It was too late.

Mike Johnston, the general manager, told The News-Journal that Zitellini’s message came just “moments” after he jumped.

Vitanonio, an Italian national, and his wife worked for United Parachute Technologies – a parachute maker in DeLand.

This is the fourth death in five years at Skydive DeLand, WKMG-TV reported.

This article originally appeared on People.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME