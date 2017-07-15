U.S.
Search
Sign In
TelevisionStephen Colbert Recreates Jeff Sessions' Closed-Door Speech to Anti-LGBT Group With a Keebler Elf Cookie
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
White HouseTrump Administration Appeals Latest Travel Ban Ruling to the Supreme Court
Travel Ban Hawaii
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CongressThese Are the Winners and Losers in the New Republican Health Care Plan
GOP Senators Continue Work On Revised Health Care Bill
Shepard Smith Fox News
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 10: Fox News anchor Shepard Smith on the set of "Studio B with Shepard Smith" at Fox News studios in New York The Washington Post—The Washington Post/Getty Images
White House

'Lie After Lie After Lie.' Fox News Anchor Goes Off on Trump Jr. Meeting

Lisa Marie Segarra
9:59 AM ET

Fox news anchor Shepard Smith went off on President Donald Trump's administration's handling of the Russia investigation.

"Why all these lies?" Smith said during a broadcast on Friday, speaking with fellow anchor Chris Wallace. "Why is it lie after lie after lie?"

Smith made the comments after reporting that there appeared to be more people in Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer than had been acknowledged.

"If there’s nothing there, and that’s what they tell us, why all these lies?" Smith said. "The deception is mind-boggling, and there are still people out there who think we’re making it up. And one day they are going to realize we are not."

"I don’t know what to say," Wallace responded.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME