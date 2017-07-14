World
Leaders Meet For 2017 Australia-US Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN)
US Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis speaks at a joint media conference at Government House on June 5, 2017 in Sydney, Australia.  Mark Metcalfe—Getty Images
Afghanistan

U.S. Forces Kill ISIS Affiliate Leader in Afghanistan

Lolita C. Baldor / AP
5:33 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — The Pentagon says that U.S. forces killed the head of the Islamic State group affiliate in Afghanistan in an airstrike in Kunar province earlier this week.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says that killing Abu Sayed is significant because the loss of leadership sets insurgent groups back for days or weeks.

ISIS in Afghanistan is known as the Islamic State-Khorasan group. The U.S. and Afghan forces launched an offensive against the ISIS group in early March, as the militants were gaining a foothold in eastern Afghanistan.

Mattis tells Pentagon reporters that taking out a leader creates disarray in the ranks. He declines to provide any additional details on the strike.

A chief Pentagon spokesperson, Dana White, says that Abu Sayed was killed on Tuesday along with other members of the group.

Follow TIME