A D.C. judge has thrown out the jury conviction of a protester who laughed during Attorney General Jeff Sessions' confirmation hearing.
Chief Judge Robert E. Morin of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia said Friday that he was ordering a new trial because he found it “disconcerting” that the government would argue that the laughter of the protester, Desiree Fairooz , was enough to convict her, according to the Huffington Post. He said the laughter “would not be sufficient” to submit the case to the jury, and has set a new court date for September 1.
Fairooz, protesting with the group Code Pink, was removed from Sessions' Senate confirmation hearing on January 10 after laughing when Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) said Sessions had a record of “treating all Americans equally under the law.” She was convicted by a jury in May of disorderly, disruptive conduct and obstructing passage on U.S. Capitol grounds, NPR reports, punishable by up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $2,000.