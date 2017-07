Fugitive's Body Was Buried in Ex-Wife's Yard for 17 Years

This photo May 4, 1981, file booking photo combo provided by the FBI shows Donald Eugene Webb, wanted in connection with the Dec. 4, 1980 murder of police Chief Gregory Adams in Saxonburg, Pa. Federal Bureau of Investigation—AP

(BOSTON) — Authorities have confirmed that the remains of a fugitive wanted in the 1980 slaying of a Pennsylvania police chief have been found buried in a yard in Massachusetts.

The remains of Donald Eugene Webb were found Thursday buried in the yard of a Dartmouth home owned by Webb's ex-wife. The FBI and Pennsylvania and Massachusetts authorities announced Friday the remains have been positively identified.

Investigators believe he died about 17 years ago, but declined to say how he died.

Prosecutors in both states confirmed to The Associated Press that the ex-wife, Lillian Webb, led authorities to his body and won't be prosecuted in the investigation.

Donald Webb was wanted in the fatal shooting of Saxonburg, Pennsylvania police chief Gregory Adams.