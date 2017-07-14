U.S.
Search
Sign In
SmartphonesThe Mastermind Behind Android Made a New Smartphone. Here's What it's Like to Use
Death PenaltyRemembering America's 'Angel of Death Row'
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
celebritiesThe Internet Is Losing It Over This Photo of Bill Clinton Posing Between Two George Bush Statues
Former U.S. President George W. Bush (R) looks on as former president Bill Clinton answers a question at the Presidential Leadership Scholars graduation ceremony at the George W. Bush Institute on July 13, 2017 in Dallas, Texas.
Donald Eugene Webb
This photo May 4, 1981, file booking photo combo provided by the FBI shows Donald Eugene Webb, wanted in connection with the Dec. 4, 1980 murder of police Chief Gregory Adams in Saxonburg, Pa.  Federal Bureau of Investigation—AP
Massachusetts

Fugitive's Body Was Buried in Ex-Wife's Yard for 17 Years

Denise Lavoie / AP
3:49 PM ET

(BOSTON) — Authorities have confirmed that the remains of a fugitive wanted in the 1980 slaying of a Pennsylvania police chief have been found buried in a yard in Massachusetts.

The remains of Donald Eugene Webb were found Thursday buried in the yard of a Dartmouth home owned by Webb's ex-wife. The FBI and Pennsylvania and Massachusetts authorities announced Friday the remains have been positively identified.

Investigators believe he died about 17 years ago, but declined to say how he died.

Prosecutors in both states confirmed to The Associated Press that the ex-wife, Lillian Webb, led authorities to his body and won't be prosecuted in the investigation.

Donald Webb was wanted in the fatal shooting of Saxonburg, Pennsylvania police chief Gregory Adams.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME