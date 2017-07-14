The Internet Is Losing It Over This Photo of Bill Clinton Posing Between Two George Bush Statues

Former U.S. President George W. Bush (R) looks on as former president Bill Clinton answers a question at the Presidential Leadership Scholars graduation ceremony at the George W. Bush Institute on July 13, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. Stewart F. House/Getty Images

After sharing the stage with George W. Bush at the Presidential Leadership Scholars graduation ceremony in Dallas, Texas, on Thursday, Bill Clinton showed off his sense of humor by posing for a photo between statues of Bush and his father, George H.W. Bush.

The shot of Clinton peeking out from between the stone likenesses of his successor and predecessor at the George W. Bush Presidential Center quickly went viral after it was shared on Twitter by user Yashar Ali , garnering more than 40,000 likes and 9,000 retweets in less than 24 hours.

Clinton has long been a close friend of the Bush family — despite defeating George H.W.'s bid for re-election in the 1992 election. "It was a natural ability to respect and like each other," George W. reportedly said of his friendship with Clinton during the Thursday chat. "Because he's called a brother with a different mother."

President Clinton at the George W. Bush Library tonight. pic.twitter.com/YcgCBoN3Ys - Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 14, 2017

See some of the best reactions to the picture below.

Bill Clinton always squeezing between the Bushes. https://t.co/NOP0ckucwM - David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) July 14, 2017

Sometimes the internet gives us good things. https://t.co/B5Ek7C9PcO - Christina Reynolds (@creynoldsnc) July 14, 2017

Bill Clinton should write a memoir called 'My Life Between the Bushes' https://t.co/HWz8SiqUQc - D. A. Powell (@Powell_DA) July 14, 2017

This is a fairly realistic portrayal of the 1990s https://t.co/4K3Oj3Ydsa - Doug Saunders (@DougSaunders) July 14, 2017

He could do a spinoff of @galifianakisz called 'Between Two Bushes' https://t.co/9lyYS5zd1L - Ashley Grombol (@Grombolita) July 14, 2017