Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have taken their Game of Thrones obsession to the next level with a music video.

In the above video, posted to YouTube Thursday, Bell and Shepard perform Game of Thrones ‘ iconic main theme against the backdrop of the show’s opening credits. They begin the video in normal clothes, instruments in hand. But once the music gets going, the cosplay begins: Shepard as Jon Snow and Bell as Daenerys “playing” cellos; Shepard as Jaime and Bell as Cersei on violins; and the list goes on. (Let’s be honest: You’d do this, too, if you had the resources.) The music video ends with a nod to one fan theory that captures just how horny the couple is for the show’s upcoming season 7 return.

“Words can not express our horniness for the Game Of Thrones Premier [sic]. Hopefully this video will,” says the caption for the video, which was posted on the Dan Shepard YouTube account.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Bell and Shepard have expressed their love for the hit show. Last year, they attended the Game of Thrones season 6 premiere with matching “Ours is the fury” neck tattoos and shirts that said, “Stark in the streets, wildling in the sheets.”

Game of Thrones returns July 16 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

