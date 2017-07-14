5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week

Selena Gomez releases another seductive tune with the chilled-out pop allure of "Fetish." French Montana taps The Weeknd to contribute to his new album, to good effect. Fifteen-year-old singer-songwriter Billie Eilish proves she's not just a one-hit wonder with follow-up single "COPYCAT," showing a dark, hip-hop-ready side. Aussie indie favorite Vance Joy brings the feels on the folksy "Lay It On Me." And Modern Family 's Sarah Hyland debuts a singing ability on a pop-EDM track.

"Fetish," Selena Gomez feat. Gucci Mane Selena Gomez continues to solidify her sound with another slow-burning, seductive pop song. Like "Bad Liar" and "Hands to Myself" before it, "Fetish" allows Gomez to play with the distinctive textures and rhythms of her voice, developing into a sinuous, alluring track that smartly dispenses with overbearing production, instead focusing in on the star attraction.

"COPYCAT," Billie Eilish There's something a little bit eerie about Billie Eilish in "COPYCAT," and it's not that she's a talented artist who writes her own music at only 15. It's the minor-key drive that gives this insidiously catchy new song its appeal. At times whispery, at times bold, Eilish twists her voice deftly around the dark melody and trap-influenced beat. Luckily, there's more to come: her debut EP drops in August.

"Lay It On Me," Vance Joy Settle in on a summer night with Vance Joy's "Lay It On Me," a folksy, acoustic tune from the Aussie singer-songwriter that builds irresistibly to a chorus replete with joyous horns. Vance Joy, real name James Keogh, is the artist behind hit single "Riptide" back in 2013. Like that one, "Lay It On Me" finds a happy medium of easy melody and emotional depth.

"A Lie," French Montana feat. The Weeknd, Max B If you're looking for a new Weeknd fix, get it on "A Lie," off of French Montana's stacked new album Jungle Rules. While Abel Tesfaye leads things off with his signature vaporous vocals, French grounds the track with nimble rap. For fans of French's viral hit "Unforgettable," "A Lie" is a good place to go for the same combination of light backing track and unhurried verses.