Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
HolocaustNew York Jewish Museum Will Recreate Trial of Nazi War Criminal
Adolf Eichmann
AfghanistanU.S. Forces Kill ISIS Affiliate Leader in Afghanistan
Leaders Meet For 2017 Australia-US Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN)
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White HouseWhite House: Budget Deficit Is Up Because Tax Revenues Are Down
170316-trump-budget-cuts
Selena Gomez Visits Music Choice
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 05: Selena Gomez visits Music Choice on June 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images) Rob Kim—Getty Images
Music

5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week

Raisa Bruner
6:02 PM ET

Selena Gomez releases another seductive tune with the chilled-out pop allure of "Fetish." French Montana taps The Weeknd to contribute to his new album, to good effect. Fifteen-year-old singer-songwriter Billie Eilish proves she's not just a one-hit wonder with follow-up single "COPYCAT," showing a dark, hip-hop-ready side. Aussie indie favorite Vance Joy brings the feels on the folksy "Lay It On Me." And Modern Family's Sarah Hyland debuts a singing ability on a pop-EDM track.

"Fetish," Selena Gomez feat. Gucci Mane

Selena Gomez continues to solidify her sound with another slow-burning, seductive pop song. Like "Bad Liar" and "Hands to Myself" before it, "Fetish" allows Gomez to play with the distinctive textures and rhythms of her voice, developing into a sinuous, alluring track that smartly dispenses with overbearing production, instead focusing in on the star attraction.

"COPYCAT," Billie Eilish

There's something a little bit eerie about Billie Eilish in "COPYCAT," and it's not that she's a talented artist who writes her own music at only 15. It's the minor-key drive that gives this insidiously catchy new song its appeal. At times whispery, at times bold, Eilish twists her voice deftly around the dark melody and trap-influenced beat. Luckily, there's more to come: her debut EP drops in August.

"Lay It On Me," Vance Joy

Settle in on a summer night with Vance Joy's "Lay It On Me," a folksy, acoustic tune from the Aussie singer-songwriter that builds irresistibly to a chorus replete with joyous horns. Vance Joy, real name James Keogh, is the artist behind hit single "Riptide" back in 2013. Like that one, "Lay It On Me" finds a happy medium of easy melody and emotional depth.

"A Lie," French Montana feat. The Weeknd, Max B

If you're looking for a new Weeknd fix, get it on "A Lie," off of French Montana's stacked new album Jungle Rules. While Abel Tesfaye leads things off with his signature vaporous vocals, French grounds the track with nimble rap. For fans of French's viral hit "Unforgettable," "A Lie" is a good place to go for the same combination of light backing track and unhurried verses.

"Know You Anymore," Bo Talks feat. Sarah Hyland

"Know You Anymore" is an easy, funky pop-EDM track; no hard drops here, just some pleasantly bright production and catchy melody. It's also the first outing for Modern Family star Sarah Hyland as a singer — and she makes a nice splash, debuting a voice that plays well with the duet track's light, twisting feel.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME