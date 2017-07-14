Celebrities React Accordingly to the First Picture of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Twins

The Internet lost their collective minds after Beyoncé posted the first photo of her twins with Jay-Z, Sir and Rumi Carter on her Instagram account.

However, it wasn't just the BeyHive and Jay fans that freaked out over the picture of the newest Knowles-Carter heirs — fellow celebrities couldn't contain their excitement and joy over the new additions either. Judging from social media, it looks like the stars really are just like us — at least when it comes to Queen Bey and her beautiful babies. From rapper Nicki Minaj to Zendaya, here are how celebrities are reacting to the first photo of Sir and Rumi.

Nicki Minaj took to her Instagram to share her happiness for the Knowles-Carter family.

👀😩🙏🏽🎀❣️ #SirAndRumi 🍼🍼 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:13pm PDT

While Zendaya was incredibly impressed with the photoshoot.

Fashion legend Carine Roitfeld sent her congratulations via Instagram.

Sir and Rumi: one month today! Congratulations queenB.💓💓💓@Beyonce A post shared by Carine Roitfeld (@carineroitfeld) on Jul 14, 2017 at 2:30am PDT

As did longtime designer for Queen Bey, Peter Dundas.

BEYBIES!!!💞🐝💞🐝💞Congratulations @beyonce #beyondhappyforyouguys #sirandrumi #love #PEVE A post shared by Peter Dundas (@peter_dundas) on Jul 14, 2017 at 6:57am PDT

While Janet Mock captioned her tribute to Queen Bey appropriately.

Queen Motha. A post shared by Janet Mock (@janetmock) on Jul 14, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

Writer and comedian Crissle shared her love for Beyoncé and her babies on Twitter.