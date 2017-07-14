Newsfeed
Former U.S. President George W. Bush (R) looks on as former president Bill Clinton answers a question at the Presidential Leadership Scholars graduation ceremony at the George W. Bush Institute on July 13, 2017 in Dallas, Texas.
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Christopher Polk—Getty Images for NARAS
celebrities

Celebrities React Accordingly to the First Picture of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Twins

Cady Lang
3:17 PM ET

The Internet lost their collective minds after Beyoncé posted the first photo of her twins with Jay-Z, Sir and Rumi Carter on her Instagram account.

However, it wasn't just the BeyHive and Jay fans that freaked out over the picture of the newest Knowles-Carter heirs — fellow celebrities couldn't contain their excitement and joy over the new additions either. Judging from social media, it looks like the stars really are just like us — at least when it comes to Queen Bey and her beautiful babies. From rapper Nicki Minaj to Zendaya, here are how celebrities are reacting to the first photo of Sir and Rumi.

Nicki Minaj took to her Instagram to share her happiness for the Knowles-Carter family.

👀😩🙏🏽🎀❣️ #SirAndRumi 🍼🍼

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

While Zendaya was incredibly impressed with the photoshoot.

Fashion legend Carine Roitfeld sent her congratulations via Instagram.

Sir and Rumi: one month today! Congratulations queenB.💓💓💓@Beyonce

A post shared by Carine Roitfeld (@carineroitfeld) on

As did longtime designer for Queen Bey, Peter Dundas.

BEYBIES!!!💞🐝💞🐝💞Congratulations @beyonce #beyondhappyforyouguys #sirandrumi #love #PEVE

A post shared by Peter Dundas (@peter_dundas) on

While Janet Mock captioned her tribute to Queen Bey appropriately.

Queen Motha.

A post shared by Janet Mock (@janetmock) on

Writer and comedian Crissle shared her love for Beyoncé and her babies on Twitter.

