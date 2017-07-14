Pope Francis's Hilarious Sign on His Door Is Just the Thing to Bless Your Life

Pope Francis greets the faithful as he arrives to celebrate his Weekly General Audience in St. Peter's Square in Vatican City, Vatican on June 28, 2017.

Pope Francis greets the faithful as he arrives to celebrate his Weekly General Audience in St. Peter's Square in Vatican City, Vatican on June 28, 2017. Pacific Press—LightRocket /Getty Images

(VATICAN CITY) — Pope Francis hasn't lost his sense of humor despite a rough few weeks of clamorous exits of top Vatican officials and some other negative headlines.

He has hung a sign on the door of his hotel suite reading: "No Whining." In smaller print the sign continues: "Transgressors are subject to a syndrome of victimization and the ensuing reduction of a sense of humor and capacity to resolve problems. Sanctions are doubled when the violation is committed in the presence of children."

The online Vatican site of the La Stampa daily, Vatican Insider, published a photo of the sign Friday.

A sign on the door of Pope Francis' room at the Vatican reads in Italian "No Whining". Vatican Insider—La Stampa/AP

In recent weeks, the Vatican's auditor general resigned, its treasurer returned to Australia to face trial for sex abuse and its top doctrine official was dismissed.