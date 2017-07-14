Investigators gather under tents as they search a property, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Solebury, Pa., for four missing young Pennsylvania men.

Investigators gather under tents as they search a property, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Solebury, Pa., for four missing young Pennsylvania men. Clem Murray—AP

(DOYLESTOWN, Pa.) — A man who confessed to killing four Pennsylvania men who disappeared last week has been charged with four counts of homicide. And a second man has been accused of participating in three of the slayings.

Prosecutors filed the charges Friday against Cosmo DiNardo and Sean Kratz.

DiNardo's lawyer admitted Thursday his client's role in the four slayings. Kratz was arrested later the same day in Philadelphia.

DiNardo faces four criminal homicide counts and Kratz three. They both face multiple counts of conspiracy, robbery and abuse of corpse.

All four victims are believed buried on a farm property in Solebury, Pennsylvania, owned by DiNardo's family.

DiNardo's lawyer says his client is remorseful and led investigators to the men's remains.

Sean Kratz's mom, Vanessa, declined to comment on arrest of her son.