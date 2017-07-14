A staff member is seen on the beach in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada, Egypt, August 18, 2016.

Two German female tourists who were among the six wounded in a stabbing attack in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Hurghada have died. An Egyptian security official corrected an earlier report that said the tourists were Ukrainian.

The official says the two women died shortly after the attack on Friday. The attacker stabbed six foreign tourists at a Hurghada hotel after swimming up to the hotel from another beach.

The official gave no further details on the four wounded. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to speak to the media.

Earlier, the Interior Ministry said that the assailant was arrested immediately after the stabbings took place.