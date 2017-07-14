Health Care'Still Trying to Put Lipstick on a Pig.' Governors Slam Revised Health Care Bill
Mike Pence
Late Night Television'Bad Donald.' Stephen Colbert Mocks Trump's First Lady of France Comment
Gordon Parks Foundation Awards Dinner &amp; Auction
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
United KingdomAcid Attacks Have Become a Gruesome Criminal Trend in the U.K.
Emergency response following acid attack on the junction of Hackney Road junction with Queensbridge Road, London, Britain July 13, 2017 in seen in this picture obtained from social media.
The fully detailed model of the Star Wars-themed park, under development at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., remains on display in Walt Disney Parks and Resorts 'A Galaxy of Stories' pavilion throughout D23 Expo at the Anaheim Convention Center. The exhibition gives D23 Expo guests an up-close look at what's to come on this never-before seen planet.
The fully detailed model of the Star Wars-themed park, under development at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., remains on display in Walt Disney Parks and Resorts 'A Galaxy of Stories' pavilion throughout D23 Expo at the Anaheim Convention Center. The exhibition gives D23 Expo guests an up-close look at what's to come on this never-before seen planet. Joshua Sudock—Disneyland Resort
Disney

Look Inside Disney's New Star Wars Land

Lavinia Liang
12:56 PM ET

Disney Parks has been busy constructing two Star Wars-inspired lands for Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts. The first detailed model of these projects is being displayed at the 2017 D23 Expo this weekend, run by D23, the official Disney Fan Club, in Anaheim, Calif.

The fully detailed model of the Star Wars-themed park, under development at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., remains on display in Walt Disney Parks and Resorts &#039;A Galaxy of Stories&#039; pavilion throughout D23 Expo at the Anaheim Convention Center. The exhibition gives D23 Expo guests an up-close look at what&#039;s to come on this never-before seen planet. Joshua Sudock—Disneyland Resort 

The progress on the Star Wars-inspired lands was updated by the amusement park and resort giant earlier this year in March.

The parks, one at Disneyland Park in California, and the other at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, will each be 14 acres in size. They will be filled with actors representing creatures and characters from the Star Wars universe, seeking to be immersive, Disney says.

Guests will "find themselves in the middle of the action," according to George Savvas, public relations director for Disneyland.

The fully detailed model of the Star Wars-themed park, under development at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., remains on display in Walt Disney Parks and Resorts &#039;A Galaxy of Stories&#039; pavilion throughout D23 Expo at the Anaheim Convention Center. The exhibition gives D23 Expo guests an up-close look at what&#039;s to come on this never-before seen planet. Joshua Sudock—Disneyland Resort 

This "middle of the action" immersion includes two unique attractions. The first lets guests pilot the Millennium Falcon, the renowned starship of Han Solo on a customized, undercover mission. The second attraction takes guests into the heat of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance.

The fully detailed model of the Star Wars-themed park, under development at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., remains on display in Walt Disney Parks and Resorts &#039;A Galaxy of Stories&#039; pavilion throughout D23 Expo at the Anaheim Convention Center. The exhibition gives D23 Expo guests an up-close look at what&#039;s to come on this never-before seen planet. Joshua Sudock—Disneyland Resort 

The three-dimensional model of the Star Wars-inspired lands, unveiled on the D23 Expo floor, shows the detailed landscape of a remote trading port on a "never before seen planet."

The fully detailed model of the Star Wars-themed park, under development at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., remains on display in Walt Disney Parks and Resorts &#039;A Galaxy of Stories&#039; pavilion throughout D23 Expo at the Anaheim Convention Center. The exhibition gives D23 Expo guests an up-close look at what&#039;s to come on this never-before seen planet. Joshua Sudock—Disneyland Resort 

Disney's Star Wars-themed attractions come after the 2016 release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and the 2017 release of Star Wars: Rogue One, directed by J. J. Abrams and Gareth Edwards, respectively.

Abrams' The Force Awakens reprises the story of the original series created by George Lucas in 1977.

The Series turned 40 on May 25, 2017.

The fully detailed model of the Star Wars-themed park, under development at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., remains on display in Walt Disney Parks and Resorts &#039;A Galaxy of Stories&#039; pavilion throughout D23 Expo at the Anaheim Convention Center. The exhibition gives D23 Expo guests an up-close look at what&#039;s to come on this never-before seen planet. Joshua Sudock—Disneyland Resort 

The Star Wars-themed lands will open sometime in 2019.

The fully detailed model of the Star Wars-themed park, under development at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., remains on display in Walt Disney Parks and Resorts &#039;A Galaxy of Stories&#039; pavilion throughout D23 Expo at the Anaheim Convention Center. The exhibition gives D23 Expo guests an up-close look at what&#039;s to come on this never-before seen planet. Joshua Sudock—Disneyland Resort 
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME