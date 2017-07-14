U.S.
Florida

Florida Sinkhole Swallows 2 Houses and It Keeps Growing

Tessa Berenson
11:21 AM ET

A large sinkhole opened in Florida Friday morning and has already swallowed two homes as it continues to grow.

According to ABC Action News in Tampa Bay, the sinkhole in Land O'Lakes began as the size of a small pool, and just before 8 a.m. E.T. Friday, a boat on the property fell in. Two homes then crumbled into the hole as it grew; Pasco County Fire Rescue told ABC that one home is entirely lost and the other is 60% gone.

According to CBS, no one was home at the time the houses fell into the sinkhole, but rescue crews saved two dogs.

Surrounding houses have been evacuated, and power has been cut off to the neighborhood.

