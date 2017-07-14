remembranceRead the NYPD Commissioner's Stirring Eulogy for an Officer: 'Where Are the Demonstrations for This Single Mom?'
Funeral Held For NYPD Officer Slain While On Duty In The Bronx
World2 Ukrainian Tourists Dead After Stabbing Attack in Egypt
A staff member is seen on the beach in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada, Egypt, August 18, 2016.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
PoliticsThe GOP's Daunting Path On Healthcare
Capitol
Television

Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner on How Sansa Stark 'Really Falters' in Season 7

Megan McCluskey
11:58 AM ET

Warning: This post contains potential spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones.

Sansa is one of the most polarizing characters in the Game of Thrones universe, with some fans adoring the elder Stark daughter and others frequently complaining about her. For her part, Sophie Turner — who plays Sansa — has made her thoughts on the matter clear.

"This is what frustrates me," the 21-year-old actor told TVGuide.com during season four of the HBO drama in 2014. "People don't like Sansa because she is feminine. It annoys me that people only like the feminine characters when they act like male characters."

However, during an interview with Elle at Thrones' season seven premiere Wednesday, Turner admitted that viewers may soon have cause to be irked by Sansa. "This season, it's really interesting," she said. "I think she might be a little more unlikeable, because she finally has this power, and she doesn't really know what to do with it, and she really falters. It's really interesting to see her like that, because the past few seasons, she's been so strong."

Season seven of Game of Thrones premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. on HBO.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME