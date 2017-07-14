Game of Thrones' Kit Harington Just Majorly Shut Down That Jon Snow-Daenerys Rumor

Warning: This post contains potential spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones .

While some fans believe a meeting between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen in season seven of Game of Thrones would lead to a romantic connection , Kit Harington is working to distance himself from that particular rumor.

After telling Entertainment Tonight that Jon is "probably the least up for incest" — the confirmation of R+L=J means Dany is Jon's aunt — out of all the show's characters, Harington double downed on his insistence that Jon will never fall for the Dragon Queen.

"No, Ygritte is the only woman for Jon," he told Us Weekly , referencing the King in the North's late Wilding lady love. "Always. There will be no one else."

Harington may be biased, of course, considering he's dating Rose Leslie — who played Ygritte — in real life.

Season seven of Game of Thrones premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. on HBO.