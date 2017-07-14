Ideas
Five Best Ideas

How Female Politicians Became New American Heroes

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. How female politicians became our new American heroes.

By Laura Bogart at the Week

2. Almost every AI algorithm is biased.

By Will Knight in MIT Technology Review

3. For college students, a laptop in the classroom is vital for success, right? Not quite.

By Cindi May in Scientific American

4. Here is how we can counter future election interference.

By John P. Carlin in the Atlantic

5. We’re just beginning to understand how stress affects us over our lifetimes.

By Bruce McEwen in Aeon

TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
