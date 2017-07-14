The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

How Female Politicians Became New American Heroes

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 27: Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA)(L) walks with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) (C), to a Senate Select Committee on Intelligence closed door meeting at the U.S. Capitol, on April 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. The committee is investigation possible Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

1. How female politicians became our new American heroes.

By Laura Bogart at the Week

2. Almost every AI algorithm is biased.

By Will Knight in MIT Technology Review

3. For college students, a laptop in the classroom is vital for success, right? Not quite.

By Cindi May in Scientific American

4. Here is how we can counter future election interference.

By John P. Carlin in the A tlantic

5. We’re just beginning to understand how stress affects us over our lifetimes.

By Bruce McEwen in Aeon

