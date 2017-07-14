Former President Jimmy Carter Released From Hospital After Dehydration Treatment

Former President Jimmy Carter and a volunteer help build stairs for a homes for Habitat for Humanity in Edmonton Alberta, Tuesday July 11, 2017.

Former President Jimmy Carter and a volunteer help build stairs for a homes for Habitat for Humanity in Edmonton Alberta, Tuesday July 11, 2017. JASON FRANSON—AP

(ATLANTA) — A spokeswoman for former U.S. President Jimmy Carter says he's been released from a hospital after being treated for dehydration in Canada.

Carter spokeswoman Deanna Congileo says he was discharged from St. Boniface General Hospital on Friday morning. She says Carter attended a devotional Friday morning to begin the last day of a Habitat for Humanity home-building project.

Representatives for Carter and Habitat for Humanity have said the 92-year-old became dehydrated Thursday morning while volunteering at that project in Winnipeg and was taken to the hospital for rehydration as a precaution.

Congileo says Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, are grateful to people who sent well-wishes. The Carters are prominent backers of the Atlanta-based building charity and participate in an annual home-building event.