French President Emmanuel Macron Receives U.S. President Donald Trump At Elysee Palace
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes U.S. President Donald Trump prior to a meeting at the Elysee Presidential Palace on July 13, 2017 in Paris, France.  Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images
Donald Trump

President Trump Left France With an Awkwardly Long Handshake

Tessa Berenson
9:30 AM ET

When President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron shook hands at the end of their time together, neither leader seemed to want to let go.

The two men shook hands for more than 25 seconds as they marked the end of Trump's trip to France.

It's not the first time the two leaders have engaged in an awkward handshake. In a particularly famous encounter, the two also shook hands for a noticeably long time at the NATO Summit, keeping a tight grip until both of their knuckles turned white.

