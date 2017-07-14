President Trump Left France With an Awkwardly Long Handshake

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes U.S. President Donald Trump prior to a meeting at the Elysee Presidential Palace on July 13, 2017 in Paris, France.

When President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron shook hands at the end of their time together, neither leader seemed to want to let go.

The two men shook hands for more than 25 seconds as they marked the end of Trump's trip to France .

The farewell handshake between President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron lasted about 25 seconds https://t.co/8CfUqfRZ8z pic.twitter.com/ddfJiJDv1i - CNN (@CNN) July 14, 2017

It's not the first time the two leaders have engaged in an awkward handshake . In a particularly famous encounter, the two also shook hands for a noticeably long time at the NATO Summit, keeping a tight grip until both of their knuckles turned white.