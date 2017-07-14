The Internet Has Officially Lost Its Mind. Beyoncé's Twin Baby Announcement World Takeover Is Here

Beyoncé's twin baby announcement photo has taken the internet's breath away.

The internet savvy megastar took to Instagram in the wee hours of Friday to share the first photo of her and her husband 4:44 rapper Jay Z's 1-month-old twin babies with a floral maternal goddess Instagram photo. In the caption, she shared the names — Rumi and Sir Carter, the subject of much speculation.

The photo — showing Beyoncé carrying her little wee ones — rapidly reached 1 million likes, and garnered nearly 6 million likes from people sharing in The Carters' joy as of Friday morning.

The aesthetics were similar to her birth announcement that caused massive internet pandemonium in February 2017. Standing at an altar-like sculpture, the Lemonade singer wore a ruffly Palomo Spain robe dress and an appropriately ice blue floor-sweeping veil to match the gravitas of the announcement fans were aching for.

"Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today," she captioned the photo, and she even used seven emojis to communicate how blessed and loving her family of five is now.

Unsurprisingly, people on the internet were blown away by the artistic announcement of the new royals. The news effectively disrupted sleep, made people feel grateful to be alive in the same era as this blessed family unit, and some users jokingly reported an inability to breathe.

See the best of the reactions of the momentous occasion below.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today.

Stopping the world is no problem at any time.

Bey WOULD drop the photo we've been waiting for at like 10 PM AT NIGHT because she knows we will blow up her insta NO MATTER THE HOUR pic.twitter.com/0JRcQQKIde - Eva Recinos (@eva_recinos) July 14, 2017

I FEEL SO BLESSED TO SEE THIS THANK YOU BEY pic.twitter.com/aHJp7EUibA - Britt Julious (@britticisms) July 14, 2017

Beyhive at 12-4 am:

Beyoncé: “I know y’all been working all day and tired but I got something to show y’all”

Us: pic.twitter.com/PwXcwTlk4d - 7/14/17 🌸 (@SirxRumi) July 14, 2017

I WAS ABOUT TO SLEEP BUT BEYONCÉ POSTED THE TWINS #beyoncetwins pic.twitter.com/f9eifhK3rJ - jalin🥀 (@yoncethecure) July 14, 2017

I feel so blessed to live in the same lifetime as Beyoncé #beyoncetwins pic.twitter.com/NwHAA4flga - Darius (@dsajr_) July 14, 2017

'Well, Beyonce, we could go for understated. Subtle. Reserved.'

'I literally don't know what any of those words mean.' https://t.co/VxW3oYmohJ - Marc Bernardin (@marcbernardin) July 14, 2017

Beyoncé wrote 'Sir Carter and Rumi' not 'Sir and Rumi Carter' so is Rumi not a Carter or is Sir Carter Sir Carter Carter? pic.twitter.com/UTOvLLupP4 - Kingsley (@kingsleyyy) July 14, 2017

One treasure placed the image in The Birth of Venus by Sandro Botticelli.

Beyoncé and Twins pic.twitter.com/Flf5kMUPTn - Matthew Kick (@MatthewKick) July 14, 2017

People could not handle the excellence.

THE FIRST PHOTO OF BEYONCE'S TWINS IM SHOOK 😭 pic.twitter.com/5Wtobk8b8N - mean plastic (@meanpIastic) July 14, 2017

One user noticed the news compromised her ability to breathe.

BEYONCE POSTED A PIC WITH THE TWINS!!!! IM SHOOK! SOMEONE SEND HELP! IM NOT BREATHING! Ajdjddkejevccskslehegevev!!!!! - ms keisha (@BeckyTebe) July 14, 2017

Some viewed the Sir Carter's handle as an example of Beyonce's smart planning for a new regime.

Beyonce and Jay, hedging their bets on the monarchy not being around in 50 years, decided to go ahead and knight their newborn. #SirCarter - Jonathan Newman (@Tennis_Jon) July 14, 2017

The timing of the moguls was noted.

How good is Beyonce though, she lets Jay-Z release his album and go through all the promo before properly announcing her BABIES. - Osman Faruqi (@oz_f) July 14, 2017

Someone got right to work on how to monetize the occasion.

Many were just grateful.

#beyoncetwins Aye we didn't have to wait20 years to see them! Bless up! pic.twitter.com/bsxkk3Wxj0 - shook (@shookdaily) July 14, 2017

People had questions.

So is #beyoncetwins name Sir Carter Carter and Rumi Carter? Or do they go by first name only already? Please help me I'm confused pic.twitter.com/4uompWheW2 - DK / Daena Kramer (@justkramer) July 14, 2017

A high-impact model shared her love of the wardrobe choice.

beyoncé wearing palomo spain in the reveal photo of her twins is making me scream - hari nef (@harinef) July 14, 2017

