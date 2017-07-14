Politics
Search
Sign In
celebritiesThe Internet Has Officially Lost Its Mind. Beyoncé's Twin Baby Announcement World Takeover Is Here
Beyonce "The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour" - New York
PeopleBeyoncé and Jay-Z Named Their Child Rumi. Here's What to Know About the History Behind the Name
Beyonce "The Formation World Tour" - Closing Night In East Rutherford
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
the morning briefThe Morning Brief: Travel Ban, Bastille Day and Beyoncé's Twins
Alpha jets fly over the Arc de Triomphe leaving a red, white and blue trail during the annual Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, July 14, 2017.
Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush participate in a discussion at the Presidential Leadership Scholars graduation ceremony at the George W. Bush Presidential Center, July 13, 2017, in Dallas.
Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush participate in a discussion at the Presidential Leadership Scholars graduation ceremony at the George W. Bush Presidential Center, July 13, 2017, in Dallas. Tony Gutierrez—AP
White House

Bill Clinton and George W. Bush: The Most Important Presidential Quality Is Humility

Tessa Berenson
8:09 AM ET

Speaking together at the 2017 graduation ceremony for the Presidential Leadership Scholars Program, former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush took what was perhaps a subtle swipe at President Donald Trump when talking about leadership qualities.

"Humility," Bush responded Thursday when asked about the most important trait for a president to have, NPR reports. "I think it's really important to know what you don't know and listen to people who do know what you don't know."

"Realize it's about the people, not you," Clinton elaborated. "A lot of these people who are real arrogant in office, they forget. ... You don't want to say, 'God, look at all those people I beat.'"

The two men, who are good friends and like to say that they're each other's "brother from a different mother," as Bush quipped Thursday, also joked around during the conversation. When Clinton said the best thing for a politician is to be "consistently underestimated," Bush replied, "I was pretty good at that."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME