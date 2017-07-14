Politics
French President Emmanuel Macron Receives U.S. President Donald Trump At Elysee Palace
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes US President Donald Trump prior to a meeting at the Elysee Presidential Palace on July 13, 2017 in Paris, France.  Thierry Chesnot—Getty Images
White House

President Trump Tells Emmanuel Macron 'Something Could Happen' with Paris Climate Agreement

Tessa Berenson
7:44 AM ET

President Donald Trump said Thursday that something could change about the Paris climate agreement, from which he has announced his intention to withdraw the United States.

"Something could happen with respect to the Paris accord. We'll see what happens,” Trump told reporters at a news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, where he was to mark Bastille Day, Politico reports. “But we will talk about that over the coming period of time. And if it happens, that will be wonderful, and if it doesn't, that will be OK, too. But we'll see what happens.”

It was not clear whether Trump meant he might change his mind and stay in the agreement, or whether he meant Macron would change his stance, or whether the deal itself could be renegotiated.

World leaders, including Macron, have criticized Trump for his decision to withdraw and rejected the idea of altering the terms of the deal. After Trump first announced that he'd pull the U.S. out the plan, Macron responded by entreating him to "make our planet great again."

