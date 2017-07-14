WorldDuterte Has Brazenly Reinstated 19 Police Who Murdered a Philippine Mayor Last Year
PHILIPPINES-CRIME-DRUGS
travel banHawaii Judge Expands List of Relatives Exempt from Trump's Travel Ban
Passengers arrive at LAX after reinstatment of U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
RaceA Former Airbnb Host in California Has Agreed to Pay $5,000 for Canceling a Booking Based on Ethnicity
20170713 Airbnb Logo
Utah Jazz v LA Clippers - Game Seven
Beyonce and Jay-Z attend Game Seven of the Western Conference Quarterfinals between the Utah Jazz and the LA Clippers during the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 30, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.  Andrew D. Bernstein—NBAE/Getty Images
celebrities

Beyoncé Shares First Photo of Twins Sir and Rumi

Karen MizoguchiI / People
2:05 AM ET

Beyoncé has graced the Bey Hive with the first photo of her twins.

“Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today,” the songstress, 35, captioned the image on Instagram early Friday morning.

The family portrait evokes the same themes as the stunning maternity photo Beyoncé and her rapper husband JAY-Z used for their double baby announcement in February.

Along with the first photo, Beyonce confirmed the names of her twins for the first time after filing trademark documents with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in late June.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s company filed papers to trademark the apparent monikers for everything from fragrances and cosmetics to baby gear, tote bags, and water bottles.

Rumi and Sir Carter are the newest members of the Carter family, joining big sister Blue Ivy, 5.

This article originally appeared on People.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME