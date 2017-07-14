U.S.
Search
Sign In
travel banHawaii Judge Expands List of Relatives Exempt from Trump's Travel Ban
US-immigration-refugee-politics
PeruA Judge Has Ordered the Arrest of Peru's Former President in Corruption Scandal
PERU-BRAZIL-CORRUPTION-ODEBRECHT-HUMALA-HEREDIA
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
QatarThe Qatar Crisis Grinds on as Washington's Top Diplomat Leaves the Gulf
QATAR-US-DIPLOMACY
20170713 Airbnb Logo
This undated photos shows the logo of Airbnb reflected on a pair of sunglasses. Jaap Arriens—NurPhoto/Getty Images
Race

A Former Airbnb Host in California Has Agreed to Pay $5,000 for Canceling a Booking Based on Ethnicity

Kevin Lui
Jul 13, 2017

A former Airbnb host in California, who canceled a guest's booking in February citing her ethnicity, will have to pay $5,000 in damages and take a college-level course on Asian American Studies.

The incident, involving a host near Big Bear, Calif., took place during a snowstorm on the evening of Feb. 17, according to the state's Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH).

Dyne Suh, a UCLA law student, had booked the cabin for a ski vacation, reports the Los Angeles Times. According to the state agency, she was told her reservation had been cancelled with messages like "I wouldn't rent it to u if u were the last person on earth," as well as "One word says it all. Asian."

Tami Barker, the Airbnb host who was subsequently banned from the platform for life, reportedly added in the text exchange with Suh, "that's why we have [President Donald] Trump" to justify her decision, reports the Times.

Following the incident, Suh reportedly shot a YouTube video in the snow, recounting the incident and showing screenshots of the exchange. "I’ve been here since I was 3 years old,”a tearful Suh said. “America is my home. I consider myself an American. But this woman discriminates against me because I’m Asian."

The room-listing platform has been trying to address accusations that biases based on race and other factors have existed on the service. "Bias and discrimination have no place on Airbnb," CEO Brian Chesky wrote in a open letter last September.

The $5,000 payout and Asian American Studies course is part of a comprehensive deal made between Barker and the DFEH, which also include a personal apology to Suh and volunteer service at a civil rights group.

In a statement, DFEH director Kevin Kish commended Suh for stepping forward, while adding that the department is "heartened by [Barker's] willingness to embrace corrective measures that are forward-looking and restorative."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME