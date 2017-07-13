U.S.
Search
Sign In
oregonTruck Full of Eels Overturns and Dumps Slime All Over Oregon Highway
EducationEducation Department Official Apologizes for 'Flippant' Sexual Assault Remarks—Again
Campus Sexual Assault
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White HousePresident Trump's Attorney Marc Kasowitz Threatened Someone Over Email: 'Watch Your Back'
U.S. President Trump's lawyer Kasowitz delivers a statement in Washington
Missing Men
On July 13, 2017, Cosmo DiNardo's defense attorney, Paul Lang, said that his client has admitted killing the four men who went missing last week and told authorities the location of the bodies.  Bucks County District Attorney's Office/AP
Pennsylvania

'I'm Sorry.' Man Admits to Killing 4 Missing Pennsylvania Men, Lawyer Says

MaryClaire Dale and Anthony Izaguirre / AP
6:11 PM ET

(DOYLESTOWN, Pa.) — A jailed man who has been the focus of an investigation into the disappearances of four men admitted on Thursday that he killed them and agreed to plead guilty to four murder counts, his attorney said in a surprise development.

Cosmo DiNardo, 20, confessed to the commission or participation in four murders, attorney Paul Lang said outside court, where DiNardo had met with investigators. DiNardo also told investigators where the bodies are.

"I'm sorry," a shackled DiNardo said as he left the courthouse.

In exchange for the cooperation, Lang said, prosecutors were taking the death penalty off the table. There was no immediate comment from prosecutors.

The mystery of the four men's disappearances has transfixed the Philadelphia area over the past week, taking a grisly turn when human remains were discovered in a 12½-foot-deep grave on a farm. But what sort of evil befell them, and why, had remained shrouded in secrecy.

The prosecutor, who has held twice-daily briefings, made it clear Thursday he knew a lot more than he was saying, citing the need to protect the investigation. That only added to the speculation and rumors before DiNardo's confession.

"It's been very unnerving. It's very spooky," said Laura Hefty, who lives a few miles from the gravesite in Solebury Township, where farms bump up against new residential developments.

Many people, she said, were trying to convince themselves this is nothing that could ever happen to their kids.

"They feel incredibly sad. Some people are pretty angry, too," and are asking, "How did it get this bad?" she said.

The four men, all residents of Bucks County, disappeared last week. At least three knew each other. The remains of only one, 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro, have been identified, though authorities said other remains were found in the hole as well.

DiNardo, the son of the farm property's owners, was being held on $5 million cash bail before his confession, accused of trying to sell one of the victims' cars.

District Attorney Matthew Weintraub parried one question after another by saying he couldn't — or wouldn't — answer.

Police were back at the farm Thursday, digging away in the dust and the 90-degree-plus heat and using plywood to shore up the deep, tent-covered trench that they excavated at the spot where Weintraub said dogs managed to "smell these poor boys 12½ feet below the ground."

For days, TV news helicopters trained their cameras on the excavation, creating an unsettling racket but allowing the public to follow the forensic work from their office computers. On one day, viewers could watch investigators haul up buckets of dirt and sift it through hand-held screens in what looked like an archaeological dig.

The other missing men were Mark Sturgis, 22, and Thomas Meo, 21, who worked together in construction, and Jimi Taro Patrick, 19, a student at Loyola University in Baltimore. Patrick and DiNardo had attended the same Catholic high school for boys.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME