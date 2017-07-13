U.S.
Search
Sign In
EducationEducation Department Official Apologizes for 'Flippant' Sexual Assault Remarks—Again
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Testifies To House Appropriations Committee On Education Dept. Budget
Pennsylvania'I'm Sorry.' Man Admits to Killing 4 Missing Pennsylvania Men, Lawyer Says
Missing Men
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White HousePresident Trump's Attorney Marc Kasowitz Threatened Someone Over Email: 'Watch Your Back'
U.S. President Trump's lawyer Kasowitz delivers a statement in Washington
Eel Highway Spill
Eel truck overturns on Highway 101 in Oregon Photo: Oregon State Police
oregon

Truck Full of Eels Overturns and Dumps Slime All Over Oregon Highway

Abigail Abrams
6:23 PM ET

In a truly slimy situation, a truck full of eels overturned on an Oregon highway Thursday, covering the road and another car with moving sea creatures.

There were no injuries, according to the Depoe Bay Fire District, but lots of swimming eels and slippery goo covered the road.

After the crash, the Orgeon Department of Transportation closed Highway 101 down to one lane and warned drivers to expect delays, according to The Oregonian. In addition to the Transportation Department, police said the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was on the scene.

The Oregon State Police also said the eels had been on their way to Korea “for consumption,” according to The Oregonian. But now, instead of being eaten, the eels are giving the internet some fun in the form of disgusting photos and videos.

While drivers in the area may be experiencing a weird and potentially frustrating situation, the authorities did their duty to make sure everyone could see just how gross eel slime photos look on Twitter.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME