Business
Search
Sign In
animals'Truly Unique:' Lion Seen Nursing Baby Leopard For The First Time
oregonTruck Full of Eels Overturns and Dumps Slime All Over Oregon Highway
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
EducationEducation Department Official Apologizes for 'Flippant' Sexual Assault Remarks—Again
Campus Sexual Assault
Online Fantasy Sports Sites, FanDuel And DraftKings, Under Scrutiny Of Government
The fantasy sports website DraftKings is shown on Oct. 16, 2015 in Chicago. Scott Olson—Getty Images
fantasy sports

FanDuel and DraftKings Call Off Merger After FTC Challenge

Abigail Abrams
5:49 PM ET

Daily fantasy sports companies FanDuel and DraftKings called off their planned merger on Thursday, less than a month after U.S. regulators sought to block the deal.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission, along with attorneys general from California and D.C., filed suit in June to stop the merger because the combined firms would have controlled more than 90% of the national market for paid daily fantasy sports.

“We have determined that it is in the best interest of our shareholders, customers, employees, and partners to terminate the merger agreement and move forward as an independent company,” FanDuel CEO Nigel Eccles said in a statement.

DraftKings also put out a statement, saying the company believes forgoing the merger “will allow us to singularly focus on our mission of providing the most innovative and engaging interactive sports experience imaginable, forever changing the way fans connect with teams and athletes worldwide.”

The two companies had announced the merger in November after facing a year of intense crackdowns on the industry from various states, including New York’s Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. Each company was valued at more than $1 billion before the merger announcement, according to Reuters.

Now that they will not merge, DraftKings and FanDuel likely return to spending aggressively on advertising and legal help as they battle for market share and push for authorization in places that have outlawed their contests.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME