Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
EducationEducation Department Official Apologizes for 'Flippant' Sexual Assault Remarks—Again
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Testifies To House Appropriations Committee On Education Dept. Budget
Pennsylvania'I'm Sorry.' Man Admits to Killing 4 Missing Pennsylvania Men, Lawyer Says
Missing Men
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White HousePresident Trump's Attorney Marc Kasowitz Threatened Someone Over Email: 'Watch Your Back'
U.S. President Trump's lawyer Kasowitz delivers a statement in Washington
HBO's "Big Little Lies" Premiere and After Party
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 07: (L-R) Actors Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley attend the premiere of HBO's 'Big Little Lies' at the TCL Chinese Theater on February 7, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Jeff Kravitz—FilmMagic
Television

Here's How Your Favorite Emmy Nominees Celebrated the Big News

Raisa Bruner
5:52 PM ET

Thursday's Primetime Emmy Awards nomination announcements have been met with a rush of responses, most excited about the fresh mix of shows and actors up for recognition this year. While some feel there have been oversights, many actors who've received a nod in the nominations pool are taking to social media to express their appreciation for the honor of being included by their fellow artists in the expansive — and impressive — list. Below, a roundup of some reactions to the news, in which stars like Chance the Rapper, Riz Ahmed, Reese Witherspoon, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Tituss Burgess just couldn't wait to share their excitement and gratitude about TV's biggest night.

The Emmys will take place Sept. 17, and will be hosted by Stephen Colbert, who was himself nominated for The Late Show.

#emmys2017 #3 #lemonade #nominee #beyonce #myskinlooksgreat #kimmyschmidt #tinafey #icried #4real

A post shared by Tituss Burgess (@titusssawthis) on

And some actors are stanning for their favorites.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME