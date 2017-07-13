Thursday's Primetime Emmy Awards nomination announcements have been met with a rush of responses, most excited about the fresh mix of shows and actors up for recognition this year. While some feel there have been oversights, many actors who've received a nod in the nominations pool are taking to social media to express their appreciation for the honor of being included by their fellow artists in the expansive — and impressive — list. Below, a roundup of some reactions to the news, in which stars like Chance the Rapper, Riz Ahmed, Reese Witherspoon, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Tituss Burgess just couldn't wait to share their excitement and gratitude about TV's biggest night.
The Emmys will take place Sept. 17, and will be hosted by Stephen Colbert, who was himself nominated for The Late Show.
And some actors are stanning for their favorites.