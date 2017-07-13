LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 07: (L-R) Actors Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley attend the premiere of HBO's 'Big Little Lies' at the TCL Chinese Theater on February 7, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 07: (L-R) Actors Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley attend the premiere of HBO's 'Big Little Lies' at the TCL Chinese Theater on February 7, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Jeff Kravitz—FilmMagic

Thursday's Primetime Emmy Awards nomination announcements have been met with a rush of responses , most excited about the fresh mix of shows and actors up for recognition this year. While some feel there have been oversights, many actors who've received a nod in the nominations pool are taking to social media to express their appreciation for the honor of being included by their fellow artists in the expansive — and impressive — list. Below, a roundup of some reactions to the news, in which stars like Chance the Rapper, Riz Ahmed, Reese Witherspoon, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Tituss Burgess just couldn't wait to share their excitement and gratitude about TV's biggest night.

The Emmys will take place Sept. 17, and will be hosted by Stephen Colbert, who was himself nominated for The Late Show .

One more time SO GRATEFUL FOR KENAN THOMPSON HE IS A LEGEND IN COMEDY AND OFCOURSE SNL THANK YOU BIG BRO LOVE YOU AND THE WHOLE CAST - Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2017

I got nominated for an Emmy. Now if everyone I love dies it doesn't matter - Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) July 13, 2017

The horse is almost as thrilled as I am! #Emmys nom! This is what he is whispering: 'Tell that f***ing Frank Gallagher that I am your date!' pic.twitter.com/7wp7hriDqB - Felicity Huffman (@FelicityHuffman) July 13, 2017

Thank you @televisionacad for recognizing #gaycation with an Emmy nomination. Thank you to… https://t.co/JDh56cSBT7 - Ellen Page (@EllenPage) July 13, 2017

Live from #TTTT, so much love to my #blackish family, my better half on TV, @TraceeEllisRoss & YOU. @StephenAtHome you know what to do! pic.twitter.com/vdbTGZ6nFY - Anthony Anderson (@anthonyanderson) July 13, 2017

Thanks for all the congrats, folks. Really pleased for all my #Westworld colleagues. We love what we do! (And don't take that for granted.) - Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) July 13, 2017

So exciting! Snoop Dogg and I have been nominated for a 2017 Primetime Emmy Award in the Host for a Reality/Reality-Competition Program! pic.twitter.com/QsnvTSjFsv - Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) July 13, 2017

Thx 2 @TelevisionAcad 4 our 17 noms 4 @VeepHBO. We welcome any info Russian govt has on any of our opponents & r avail 4 meetings. #veep - Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) July 13, 2017

I'm so proud of Haus of Gaga & the entire #SBHalftime team! We're so grateful to be nominated for 6 @TheEmmys the most ever! Thank you!!❤️🏈 pic.twitter.com/ftMEquHu2n - xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) July 13, 2017

WOW. Thank you to @TheEmmys for this nomination. AND my love and congrats to @Lavernecox @samirawiley and all of today's nominees! #oitnb - Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) July 13, 2017

#emmys2017 #3 #lemonade #nominee #beyonce #myskinlooksgreat #kimmyschmidt #tinafey #icried #4real A post shared by Tituss Burgess (@titusssawthis) on Jul 13, 2017 at 9:52am PDT

Congratulations to @ZPZProduction and all who sail within for 5 Emmy noms. Proud as fuck. And grateful. - Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) July 13, 2017

Big congrats to #SiliconValleyHBO for being nominated for Best Comedy, Directing & Writing at the Emmys! To a 5 yr losing streak! #blessed - Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) July 13, 2017

Thank you to the @TelevisionAcad for nominating me alongside these powerful women https://t.co/aFSiTaPZDf - Viola Davis (@violadavis) July 13, 2017

We've received #Emmys nominations for Outstanding Variety Talk Series, Outstanding Interactive Program & Outstanding Variety Special! 🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/QIHpulj5aF - The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) July 13, 2017

And some actors are stanning for their favorites.

Could, should and will. BANG BANG https://t.co/XRkW66YZ5i - Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) July 13, 2017

Congrats to my Reese Dawg @RWitherspoon. Madeline from #BigLittleLies is EVERYTHING - Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) July 13, 2017