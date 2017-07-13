Politics
Congress

Congressman Shot During Baseball Practice Upgraded to Fair Condition

Associated Press
4:53 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, critically wounded in a shooting at a baseball practice nearly a month ago, has undergone surgery for an infection linked to his bullet wounds.

A statement Thursday from MedStar Washington Hospital Center says the Louisiana congressman and third-ranking House Republican has been upgraded to fair condition. The hospital says Scalise will require careful monitoring to determine if further action is necessary.

Scalise and four other people were injured June 14 when a man opened fire on a baseball practice in nearby Alexandria, Virginia. U.S. Capitol Police and other officers returned fire and killed the gunman.

The 51-year-old congressman was struck in the hip and the bullet tore into blood vessels, bones and internal organs. He has undergone several surgeries.

Follow TIME