LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 13: Actor Harry Styles and Prince Harry attend the 'Dunkirk' World Premiere at Odeon Leicester Square on July 13, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Eamonn M. McCormack—Getty Images
royals

The Internet Is Positively Thrilled About This Double Harry Photo of Prince Harry and Harry Styles

Raisa Bruner
4:56 PM ET

One is beloved by millions of loyal fans. So is the other. One has been in the public eye since birth. The other, since childhood. One is a prince by blood. The other is a prince among stars. It's Prince Harry and Harry Styles, of course, two British men (one royal) who happened to chance upon each other for an epic meet-and-greet at the world premiere of the new WWII drama Dunkirk in London's West End on Thursday.

The film, directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Hollywood heavyweights like Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance, and Cillian Murphy, is Styles's first acting gig. Prince Harry was in attendance to help honor veterans of the war, with whom he conversed and accompanied to the film prior to walking the red carpet. This has been a busy week of official duties for the red-headed royal; he also assisted at a state banquet with his family and King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain in Buckingham Palace on Wednesday

Styles, meanwhile, is preparing for his own solo world tour to support his hit self-titled album, which launches in September. And his and the other Harry's fans were out in full force to celebrate this iconic meeting of idols during their red carpet appearances.

Dunkirk is in theaters July 21.

