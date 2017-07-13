fertilityFreezing Ovarian Tissue May Be a Promising Fertility Treatment
CanadaFormer President Jimmy Carter Hospitalized During Habitat for Humanity Build
The Board of Directors of the Canadian American Business Council Presents A Converation With Jimmy Carter and Joe Clark
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White HousePeople Who Don't Like President Trump Dislike His Personality More Than His Politics
U.S. President Donald Trump Arrives At Orly Airport
Music

Kesha's New Single Proves She's Finding Joy in Music Again

Raisa Bruner
2:24 PM ET

Following a long period of silence, Kesha has been on a roll unveiling new songs from her upcoming album Rainbow. "Woman," released Thursday with a party-filled music video, is a joyful rock-n-roll anthem, more broadly about independent empowerment but most directly about a night on the town with the girls. It feels like a modern, feminist revamp of Shania Twain's 1997 hit "Man, I Feel Like a Woman."

The video, directed by Kesha and her brother Lagan Sebert and shot at a funky dive bar in Delaware, opens with the singer cruising in a vintage Cadillac. "OK, shut up," she commands before launching into the rollicking song. The horn section of the Dap-Kings adds a layer of soulful spunk to the tune, which marks a new direction for Kesha. It's both a striking contrast from her stylized pop-EDM releases of the late-aughts and a shift in tone from last week's lead single "Praying," an emotionally raw ballad about overcoming obstacles.

But as Kesha explains in an essay for Rolling Stone, just because she's fought demons doesn't mean she's done having fun. And with plenty of signature glitter showing up in the new video, she proves she hasn't entirely abandoned her party-girl past.

"It was pure raw joy," she wrote of the experience of writing "Woman." She collaborated with songwriters Steve Wrabel and Drew Pearson, who she thanked for helping her find the beauty in songwriting again. "Both of those men made my art/work safe and fun, and every session with the two of them was so healing," she added. (Kesha remains embroiled in a legal battle with her former producer, Dr. Luke, over alleged sexual assault.)

"With 'Woman,' I hope my fans will hear that wild spirit still strong inside me but this time it was created more raw, spontaneously and with all live instrumentation," she wrote. "It’s important for me that people know that there are a lot of emotions on my new album Rainbow — but the wild fun energy that first inspired me to perform has not, and will never, go away."

Rainbow is out August 11.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME