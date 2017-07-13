Barb's Emmy Nomination Has Turned the Internet Upside Down

Barb of Stranger Things is really having the best week ever — and she may finally get some justice, after all.

After the apparently ignored supernatural death of the Netflix series' bespectacled third wheel, a massive Twitter campaign was launched — with the hashtag #JusticeForBarb — to demand that the show bring her back. Anyone hoping for her resurrection is, a lot like their heroine, out of luck, the show has confirmed .

But fans wanting to see "Barb" alive can tune into the 2017 Emmy Awards on Sept. 17, as actor Shannon Purser was nominated Thursday morning for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama.

After the Emmy contenders were revealed, Barb trended again as the Internet erupted with hot takes. Some were thrilled to see the nod for Purser's performance, which inspired think pieces about social awkwardness and countless parodies . Others felt the honor was a slight to supporting actresses with more substantial screen time, on both Stranger Things and other series.

Some were decidedly in favor of Barb's redemption.

Okay, okay. Barb is nominated. I'm a little happier now. - Justin Ropella (@justinropella) July 13, 2017

Yes. Barb. Best guest actress in a Drama. - David Olson (@DSOlzon) July 13, 2017

Barb deserves for being a true friend https://t.co/y6wLZXOYsD - xel (@guccibonnet) July 13, 2017

Others were not here for the nod, or just plain shocked.

the chick who played barb for 0.02 seconds gets nominated for an emmy but winona doesn't?? pic.twitter.com/zHQHvg1Pl9 - rami malek (@alisonbaedrix) July 13, 2017

Barb really out here getting nominated for emmys pic.twitter.com/mlfVSV0fYa - Amber (@AmberMTweedy) July 13, 2017

THE CHICK THAT PLAYED BARB ON STRANGER THINGS & GUY FIERI GOT EMMY NOMS AND THE LEFTOVERS GOT ZILCH. This is why we can't have nice things. - Duke Silver (@AdamJoseph83) July 13, 2017

(I have nothing against Shannon Purser, who played Barb. But seriously, the way everyone became obsessed with & fixated on Barb was just...) pic.twitter.com/mMQWliN3Qe - hellresidentNY (@hellresidentNY) July 13, 2017

BARB IS THE MOST OVER-HYPED POP CULTURE PHENOM IN A MEDIOCRE SHOW. BYE https://t.co/JVNBwRnoCe - Tess Malone (@temalone) July 13, 2017

I can't wait for when Charlie, Natalia and Joe are doing press for ST and all they get asked about is Barb. pic.twitter.com/TvlFN1dBJU - Saba (@SabaSmw) July 13, 2017

Purser — whose costar David Harbour, who plays Chief Jim Hopper on the show, was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama — has since gone on to star as Ethel Muggs on CW's Riverdale . But even as she moves on with her career, and whatever you make of her nomination, it's clear that the power of Barb never dies.