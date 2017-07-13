Newsfeed
WANTAGH, NY - JUNE 16: Singer Miley Cyrus performs at the BLI Summer Jam 2017 at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on June 16, 2017 in Wantagh, New York. (Photo by Steven A Henry/Getty Images) Steven A Henry—Getty Images
celebrities

Miley Cyrus Explains Her Sobriety With a Justin Bieber Quote

Raisa Bruner
1:34 PM ET

In a new profile for Harper's Bazaar, Miley Cyrus continues to discuss about her metamorphosis into her new, country-fied, "Malibu"-singing self. Part of that evolution includes her choice to eschew marijuana for the time being, a decision she made, this spring when she was preparing to focus on her return to music, as noted in an earlier Billboard interview. But that sobriety may not last forever.

“Just for now,” she said of her current status as a teetotaler of sorts. “To quote the wise Justin Bieber, ‘Never say never.’ But right now I want to be clear.” (That's a reference to Bieber's 2010 hit with Jaden Smith "Never Say Never," of course.)

In the past, Cyrus has been an open proponent of partying and use of the substance; after all, this is the artist who brought us the quintessential party track "We Can't Stop" and released an album literally titled "Bangerz" (not to mention the psychedelia-infused "Miley Cyrus and Her Dead Petz," with songs like "I'm So Drunk"). She also regularly publicized her marijuana-smoking activity on social media. But the times, they have a-changed — for her.

“I think I show people that they can be themselves,” she further noted of her new image. “I also think something that has been important for me, in this next little, like, transition phase of my career is that I don’t give a f--k about being cool. I just want to be myself.”

She also reflected on her former tendency toward risqué outfits, noting that the ubiquity of skin-baring looks among other celebrities has made it less of a statement. “It’s more punk actually for me to not," she said of her pivot toward a different image as of late.

