Trump Said He's 'Read So Much About D-Day' and Now the Internet Is Roasting Him

The latest President Donald Trump remark to get the internet laughing happened in Paris on Thursday.

Trump was giving a speech at Les Invalides military complex when he praised the transatlantic ties between the U.S. and France while giving a brief history lesson.

"The bond between our countries was forged in the fires of war. American and French patriots have fought together, led together and died together for freedom, country and democracy," he said.

As he honored veterans, Trump made sure to inform everyone that he hit the books hard on the historic seaborne invasion on June 6, 1944 in Normandy, France known as D-Day.

"With us are three American veterans of D-Day . I've read so much about D-Day, very brave people," Trump said. He later named the vets honored at the event as Joseph Reilly, Donald Cobband Steven Melnikoff.

Melania and I were thrilled to join the dedicated men and women of the @USEmbassyFrance, members of the U.S. Military and their families. pic.twitter.com/ZSdsJ0Bsbl - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 13, 2017

One of several critics quickly retorted on Twitter: "It's a really terrific day, and people are talking about it more and more."

'I've read so much about D-Day.' 🤦‍♀️. Are you freaking kidding me?! - Lori Kane (@lorikane2000) July 13, 2017

'I've read so much about D-Day. It's a really terrific day, and people are talking about it more and more.' https://t.co/6k98nl6UbO - TrumpTalesOfTerror (@paulbibeau) July 13, 2017

His editorial comments really show what an idiot he is. 'I've read so much about D-Day.' Yeah, right! - Virginia (@emperorxclothes) July 13, 2017

Omg. 'D-Day. I've read so much about D-Day.' Another Wikipedia moment for the idiot in chief. @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/3I5H8KgyyT - Louisa Montchago (@LarisaLiberty1) July 13, 2017

'With us are three brave American veterans from D-Day, I've read so much about D-Day...' - Tim Hensley (@geistweg) July 13, 2017

'I've read so much about D-Day.' The lies never end. - rebecca (@ms_reba) July 13, 2017

You can barely read and your ad lib is hilarious. 'I've read so much about D-day.' Lmfaoooooo!' - Blu Sanz (@Blu_Sanz) July 13, 2017

Trump- ' And D-Day, I've read so much about D-Day.'

Says it like it's a current news article he's read. What a f**king moron. https://t.co/l16oyj9RBs - Kate (@Kanadian_Kate) July 13, 2017

Trump arrived in France Thursday where he met with French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of Bastille Day celebrations.