The latest President Donald Trump remark to get the internet laughing happened in Paris on Thursday.
Trump was giving a speech at Les Invalides military complex when he praised the transatlantic ties between the U.S. and France while giving a brief history lesson.
"The bond between our countries was forged in the fires of war. American and French patriots have fought together, led together and died together for freedom, country and democracy," he said.
As he honored veterans, Trump made sure to inform everyone that he hit the books hard on the historic seaborne invasion on June 6, 1944 in Normandy, France known as D-Day.
"With us are three American veterans of D-Day. I've read so much about D-Day, very brave people," Trump said. He later named the vets honored at the event as Joseph Reilly, Donald Cobband Steven Melnikoff.
One of several critics quickly retorted on Twitter: "It's a really terrific day, and people are talking about it more and more."
Trump arrived in France Thursday where he met with French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of Bastille Day celebrations.