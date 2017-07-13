Newsfeed
Late Night Television

Watch John Oliver on Why He's So Confused About Trump's 'Pathetic' Twitter Attack on Him

Raisa Bruner
11:16 AM ET

Comedian John Oliver has become an official honoree in Stephen Colbert's new "Trump Attacked Me on Twitter" Hall of Fame. The ever-incisive Oliver took a moment to reflect on the confusing "meaningless lie" in the tweet that got him into the illustrious Hall a fateful missive sent out back in October 2015.

"John Oliver had his people call to ask me to be on his very boring and low rated show. I said "NO THANKS" waste [sic] of time & energy!" Trump wrote back then.

Oliver, who hosts HBO's popular Last Week Tonight weekly news program, humbly admitted that his show may be "boring" and a "waste of time and energy." But he disputed the suggestion that he — or any of his employees — had ever invited Trump on the show to begin with.

"That is a lie. It was very odd to be on the receiving end of a lie that was that confident from someone who is now president. We never asked him," he said. "So it was a total lie, and a meaningless lie. In fact a lie so meaningless, it almost becomes meaningful," he mused. "Because what kind of moron would lie about something this pathetic?"

Oliver follows in the footsteps of inaugural Hall of Fame members Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinksi, the hosts of frequently Trump-targeted show Morning Joe.

