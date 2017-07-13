This Workshop Could Help More Women Get Hired in STEM

1. This workshop could help get more women hired in STEM fields.
By Jesse Singal in the Cut
2. Do we need aircraft carriers?
By Justin Bachman at Bloomberg Business
3. To boost your performance at almost any task, assign it a meaningless, ever-escalating score.
By the Association for Psychological Science
4. Bilingual pre-K is opening doors in California. Can it be a national model?
By Sarah Jackson at New America
5. To build a better bug spray, scientists have decoded how ants communicate by smell.
By Kyle Frischkorn in Smithsonian Magazine
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.