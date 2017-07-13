The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

This Workshop Could Help More Women Get Hired in STEM

Attendees take part in a coding lab during the Google I/O Annual Developers Conference in Mountain View, California, U.S., on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Google's artificial intelligence-based voice Assistant is on more than 100 million devices now, and the company is leveraging a longtime competitor to expand the technology to even more people. Photographer: Michael Short/Bloomberg via Getty Images

1. This workshop could help get more women hired in STEM fields.

By Jesse Singal in the Cut

2. Do we need aircraft carriers?

By Justin Bachman at Bloomberg Business

3. To boost your performance at almost any task, assign it a meaningless, ever-escalating score.

By the Association for Psychological Science

4. Bilingual pre-K is opening doors in California. Can it be a national model?

By Sarah Jackson at New America

5. To build a better bug spray, scientists have decoded how ants communicate by smell.

By Kyle Frischkorn in Smithsonian Magazine

