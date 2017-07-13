U.S.
Cremation
Education

Harvard Is Considering a Ban on Frats, Sororities and Exclusive Final Clubs

Lisa Marie Segarra
2:29 PM ET

As Harvard University works to diversify its exclusive social clubs, a committee has offered a new solution: Eliminate ones that are limited to a single gender.

The committee, which is made up of faculty, staff members and students, suggested Wednesday that Harvard's fraternities, sororities and social clubs be phased out over the next five years, the New York Times reported. This includes the six remaining all-male groups known as "Final Clubs," or the last clubs male students can join before graduating.

The proposal comes as the university is set to implement new club restrictions for the incoming class of 2021: Students joining single-gender clubs will not be eligible for leadership positions or a dean's letter of recommendation for fellowships, such as the Rhodes Scholarship and Marshall Scholarship.

The restrictions were decided on last May, when the university met to discuss the high rates of sexual misconduct associated with these clubs. At the time, a college-wide report found that 47% of female seniors participating in gender-exclusive clubs experienced some form of non-consensual sexual contact, compared to about 31% of all female seniors at Harvard.

"As reflected in survey comments, these organizations directly and negatively influence the undergraduate experience for many students who are not themselves members of these organizations," a report from the committee read.

The committee will gather input this fall before making a final recommendation. That recommendation will go to Harvard President Drew Gilipin Faust, who can suggest a formal rule change.

One Final Club — the "artsy" Fox Club — did offer nine women provisional memberships back in 2015. But, as Motto reported earlier this month, the club is going back to only accepting men after a failed vote to offer women full memberships.

Follow TIME