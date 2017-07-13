Newsfeed
Real-Life Couple Jon Snow and Ygritte Just Owned the Game of Thrones Premiere Red Carpet

Megan McCluskey
10:33 AM ET

Thanks to his commitment to honoring his Night's Watch vows, Jon Snow wasn't able to hold on to his Wildling lady love Ygritte in Game of Thrones. But in real life, the romance between Kit Harington and Rose Leslie seems to still be going strong.

The former co-stars — who made their public debut as a couple at last year's Olivier Awards — showed up to the red carpet of Thrones' season seven premiere Wednesday night looking as glamorous and in love as ever. "I think that's the really special thing about it is that we met on this show and here we are seven years down the line back here promoting season seven," Harington told Entertainment Tonight of his relationship with Leslie. “I mean it's mad. It's such a special thing. I'm so privileged.”

Of course, only Harington will actually appear in the coming seven episodes of the HBO drama. Leslie's character was killed off during the season four Battle of Castle Black when she was shot in the back by Olly — who later also delivered Jon's killing blow — while aiming an arrow at her old flame.

See some of the couple's cutest premiere moments below.

Follow TIME