Texas

Man Stuck Inside ATM Room Asks for Help Through Receipt Slot

Lisa Marie Segarra
7:53 AM ET

A man found himself locked in an ATM room in Texas Wednesday, leading him to use a clever escape method.

The man slipped notes stating, "Please Help. I'm stuck in here, and I don't have my phone. Please call my boss," through the receipt slot, according to KRIS TV.

"We have a once in a lifetime situation that you will probably never see or hear again," Corpus Christi Police Senior Officer Richard Olden told KRIS TV.

The man was a contractor repairing the ATM of a Bank of America. While changing a lock, he became stuck inside the room connected to the ATM, KRIS TV reported.

The ATM was still in service, which is how the man got the idea to ask for help through the receipt slot, according to the network. Police said that some took the notes as jokes, but that one person took it seriously and got help.

The contract supervisor later arrived and police knocked the door down to rescue the man.

