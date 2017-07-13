Ideas
Search
Sign In
russiaEverything to Know About the Russians in Donald Trump Jr.'s Emails
RUSSIA-US-POLITICS-TRUMP-SON-LAWYER
IrelandA Portrait of the Prime Minister As a Young Man
The new Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar poses for a portrait at the Irish Parliament in Dublin, Ireland on July 7, 2017.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TelevisionHere's Your Guide to Loyalty in the Game of Thrones Universe
Emilia Clarke and Peter Dinklage on Game of Thrones
gastrophysics-the-new-science-of-eating
Books

The Shape and Sound of a Perfect Meal

Lucy Feldman
6:55 AM ET
Ideas
Lucy Feldman is the News Editor for Motto.

A truly great meal is about so much more than the flavors that touch our tongues--including the napkins, the lighting, the company we're with. In Gastrophysics: The New Science of Eating, University of Oxford psychology professor Charles Spence examines the way our five senses, as well as our emotional states and expectations, influence how we experience food. Drawing on his own research and others', Spence offers simple adjustments that can enhance dining pleasure.

Decorate your surroundings.

The secret ingredient to your signature lasagna can be how you set the table. When researchers set up two dining areas--one with Italian posters and checkered tablecloths, and one with white tablecloths and plain walls--patrons in the decorated setting judged the pasta dishes to be more authentically Italian than those in the neutral setting.

Cue sweetness with shape.

Chocolate maker Cadbury faced complaints when it changed the shape of its Dairy Milk bar from rectangles to rounds in 2013--not because of the look, but because the new treats were too sweet. But the company hadn't altered the recipe; consumers just thought it had, because we perceive food presented in round shapes (whether a candy bar, beetroot jelly or chocolate shavings on a latte) to be sweeter than angular shapes.

Pop the lid off your coffee.

In order to fully experience your food--including a jolt of java--you need to smell as well as taste it. The lid on a to-go cup of coffee puts a barrier between that invigorating fresh-ground scent and the part of your brain that forms expectations of what you're about to enjoy. Without what's called orthonasal information, your coffee may taste the same way it does when you have a cold--weak.

Listen.

Spence calls sound "the forgotten flavor sense" and says it is essential to a pleasurable dining experience. He found that, for instance, enhancing the sound of a potato-chip crunch impacted its perceived freshness. Some suggestions to add crunch in Gastrophysics: sprinkle croutons or toasted seeds over a salad just before serving. (Those who hate the sound of others' chewing, beware.)

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME