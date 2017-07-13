It Could Be You ... Twice

OHIO

Seven people have won the state lottery more than 100 times over the past three years, an April report showed. One particularly lucky man has won 150 times since 2014.

FLORIDA

An Orlando man claims to have won lottery prizes seven times, with his total winnings amounting to more than $1 million. Richard Lustig revealed his "winning lottery method" in a self-published handbook.

VIRGINIA

A couple from Portsmouth won two $1 million prizes and a $50,000 prize in the state lottery during one month in 2014. Husband Calvin Spencer said it was "a blessing from the Lord."