For the Record

‘If it’s what you say I love it.’

Donald Trump Jr., President Trump’s eldest son, replying to a June 3, 2016, email from the representative of a Russian business associate with Kremlin connections offering information that “would incriminate Hillary” and “is part of Russia and its government’s support”; Trump Jr., then campaign manager Paul Manafort and the President’s son-in-law Jared Kushner met a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower six days later

5,500

Approximate number of artifacts, including a clay cuneiform tablet, illegally imported from Iraq that arts-and-crafts supply chain Hobby Lobby agreed to forfeit, nearly seven years after purchasing them for $1.6 million from an unnamed dealer in 2010

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

‘Differences were not papered over; they were clearly stated.’

Angela Merkel, German Chancellor, elaborating on the statement on climate-change policy issued by the G-20 leaders, in which all of them, except the President of the U.S., agreed that the Paris Agreement is “irreversible”

Coffee

A new study says consumption may reduce the risk of death from heart disease

GOOD WEEK

BAD WEEK

Tea

Unrest in India has forced Darjeeling plantations to close at the peak of harvest season

‘Those Christians are worthy of special consideration and honor.’

Pope Francis, announcing in an apostolic letter dated July 11 a fourth path to sainthood for Christians who heroically sacrifice their lives to save others; the addition was one of the most significant adaptations to Roman Catholic Church policy on canonization in centuries

‘I have full confidence that we will get there.’

Eric Garcetti, mayor of Los Angeles, celebrating the decision that the city will host either the 2024 or the 2028 Summer Olympic Games, if it can follow a July 11 International Olympic Committee requirement that it come to an agreement with Paris about which city will host first

950

Approximate number of threats to members of Congress investigated by the U.S. Capitol Police in the first half of 2017, more than all such investigations made throughout 2016

30

Number of home runs hit by New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge as of July 7, when he topped the team record for home runs in a single season by a rookie, set by Joe DiMaggio in 1936; there were 78 games left in the regular season

‘It was an inferno.’

Fernando Salazar, Colombian biologist, describing the wildfire in Los Padres National Forest in Santa Barbara County, California, that broke out as he and his wife were camping; a series of wildfires has forced nearly 8,000 people to evacuate statewide

SOURCES: ANNALS OF INTERNAL MEDICINE; AP; FINANCIAL TIMES; LOS ANGELES TIMES; MLB; NEW YORK TIMES

Contact us at editors@time.com.

This appears in the July 24, 2017 issue of TIME.