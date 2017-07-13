Politics
Search
Sign In
PennsylvaniaHuman Remains Found in Search for 4 Missing Pennsylvania Men
APTOPIX Missing Men
White HouseThe First Attempt to Impeach Donald Trump Just Got Underway
Ivanka Trump At Womens Entrepreneurship Facility Launch
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CongressU.S. Lawmakers Investigating Russian Interference Want to Talk to Paul Manafort
Paul Manafort
France

Trump Lands in Paris Hoping For Common Ground With His Counterpart Macron

Vivian Salama / AP
3:21 AM ET

(PARIS) — President Donald Trump and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, are looking to set aside differences on trade and climate change and find common ground as they meet Thursday ahead of Bastille Day celebrations in Paris.

Trump arrived in the French capital after an overnight flight from Washington and hours before his meeting with Macron to tackle potential solutions to the crisis in Syria and broader counterterrorism strategies.

Trump's decision last month to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accord sparked outrage across Europe and anti-Trump protests are planned while he is in Paris. Macron, a staunch advocate of research to combat global warming, has beckoned "all responsible citizens," including American scientists and researchers, to bring their fight against climate change to France.

The leaders plan to hold a news conference after their talks, and Trump may face tough questions about emails revealing that his eldest son welcomed the prospect of receiving Russian government support in last year's presidential campaign against Hillary Clinton.

Trump came to his son's defense Wednesday, praising Donald Trump Jr.'s performance in an interview on Fox News Channel. Trump tweeted: "He was open, transparent and innocent. This is the greatest Witch Hunt in political history. Sad!"

The visit to Paris could offer Trump a well-timed distraction from the controversy. He will mark the 100th anniversary of America's entry into World War I by visiting U.S. troops. He'll also be the guest of honor at Friday's Bastille Day events — a celebration of French national pride. White House officials are casting it as a celebration of the U.S.-French military alliance — both then and now.

The leaders and their wives will end a busy day of meetings Thursday with a lavish dinner at Jules Verne at the top of the Eiffel Tower.

Trump is visiting a city he has repeatedly disparaged. When he announced his decision on the climate agreement, Trump said he was "elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris." And he's repeatedly said the city has been ruined by the threat of terrorism, which he ties to immigrants.

"Paris isn't Paris any longer," he said in February.

But counterterrorism issues give Macron and Trump the potential for a strong working relationship.

Macron's national security pitch hasn't differed drastically from Trump's. On Syria, he argues for intervention, saying that President Bashar Assad is a threat to Syria and the Islamic State group is a threat to France. France has been plagued in recent years by extremist attacks. During last year's Bastille Day celebrations, a 19-ton cargo truck deliberately plowed into crowds in Nice, killing more than 80 people.

Macron supports intervention against Syria's government in response to its use of chemical weapons and could prove an important ally as the Trump administration seeks to increase pressure against Assad. But in doing so, they'll need to tackle the issue of Russia's support for Assad, something Trump has only passively acknowledged.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME